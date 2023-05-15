Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $267,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,343 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

