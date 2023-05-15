ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASML opened at $647.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.