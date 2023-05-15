Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 36,508 Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,181,648.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Further Reading

