Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $16.63 on Monday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

