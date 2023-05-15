Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,501 shares of company stock worth $11,504,150 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

