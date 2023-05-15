Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
FTEK stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 4.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
