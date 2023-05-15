Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.