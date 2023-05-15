StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.