Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

