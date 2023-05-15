GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 4,274.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 340,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 68.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 147,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

