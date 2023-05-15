Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Up 1.8 %
Intellicheck stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62.
About Intellicheck
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.