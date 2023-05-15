Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

