Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
DBD stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
