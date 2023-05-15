Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
APT stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $4.99.
About Alpha Pro Tech
See Also
