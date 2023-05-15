Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

APT stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

See Also

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.