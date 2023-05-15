Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

