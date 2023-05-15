StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.39.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.