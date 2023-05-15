Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 138,582 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.