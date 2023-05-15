Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

