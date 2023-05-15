Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 3,087.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
About Energous
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
