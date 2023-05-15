StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.25 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $42,040.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $289,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,788 shares in the company, valued at $82,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,220,997 shares of company stock worth $1,029,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

