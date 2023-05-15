StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

