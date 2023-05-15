Morgan Stanley Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $17.50

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.35.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

APP stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $217,358,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 842.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 735,081 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

