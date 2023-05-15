Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 503.8 days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of Barco stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Barco has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

