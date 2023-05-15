Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Arjo AB has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

