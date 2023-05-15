Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Acquires $499,819.50 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.