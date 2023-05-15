StockNews.com Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.35.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

