American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Update

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Power Group Price Performance

American Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. American Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

