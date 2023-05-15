Mizuho Raises Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $7.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 163.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

