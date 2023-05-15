Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EHAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Enhabit Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Enhabit by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile



Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

