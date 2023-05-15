AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of ASAAF stock opened at C$30.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.93. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$27.58 and a 52 week high of C$31.10.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

Featured Stories

