Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.