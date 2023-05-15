Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
