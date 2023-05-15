Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.3 days.

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANFGF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.69) to GBX 1,390 ($17.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.71) to GBX 1,700 ($21.45) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,230 ($15.52) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,148.96.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

