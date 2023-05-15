Berenberg Bank Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $415.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $380.76.

LIN stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

