Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

