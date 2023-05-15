New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

