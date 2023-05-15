Barclays Cuts Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target to $25.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.75 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $811.59 million, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

