Stifel Nicolaus Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

