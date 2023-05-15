Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 2,449 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DaVita Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DVA opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $103.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

