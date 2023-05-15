Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $246,870.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $246,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

CCOI opened at $64.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.23 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.