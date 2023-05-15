Risa Cretella Sells 12,182 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Risa Cretella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $231,897.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

SOVO stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sovos Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,022,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.