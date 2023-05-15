Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells $220,894.45 in Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,920.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Flame Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

About Flame Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLME. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

