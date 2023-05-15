Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Buys $133,090.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $143.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

