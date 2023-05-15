LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Target Price to $1.70

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.00 to $1.70 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 12.3 %
HSDT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
