LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Target Price to $1.70

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.00 to $1.70 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSDT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,788.06% and a negative return on equity of 171.90%. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) by 8,297.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

