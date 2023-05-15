Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $18.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NKTX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 1,207,128 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,179,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

