Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,613,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,342 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 121,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

