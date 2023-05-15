Piper Sandler Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $200.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.75.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.