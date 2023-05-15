Piper Sandler Cuts Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Price Target to $3.00

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.26. Miromatrix Medical has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Insider Transactions at Miromatrix Medical

In related news, CFO James Michael Douglas purchased 31,250 shares of Miromatrix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

About Miromatrix Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

