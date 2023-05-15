Needham & Company LLC Boosts OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $3.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
OppFi Stock Performance
OPFI stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
