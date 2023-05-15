Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $11.15.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.