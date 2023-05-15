Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $11.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

