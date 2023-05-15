AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

