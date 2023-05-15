Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to “Neutral”

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KITT opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Nauticus Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

