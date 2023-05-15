Craig Hallum Cuts Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $10.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.06.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ouster will post -9.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at $731,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $362,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,671 shares of company stock worth $407,521. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ouster by 104.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ouster by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 686,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

